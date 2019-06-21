Arian Leka receives International Writer Award

TIRANA, June 17- The Presidency of the Macedonian Writers’ Association and its jury have awarded the poet Arian Leka the prestigious “Literary Scepter 2019” award as the author of today’s European poetry. The “Literary Scepter” is the most important prize of the Macedonian Writers’ Association and is offered to authors who display high aesthetic values in their works. In addition to this award, poet Arian Leka will have the publication of a book with selected poems already translated into Macedonian, translated into English, along with the text in Albanian. The composition of Arian Leka has previously been published in Macedonian language. In 2016 his novel “House Serpent” was published by the successful publishing house “Goten.”

This publication was accompanied by an afterword by the Academician and prominent writer Luan Starova who also held the ceremonial word in handing over the “Literary Scepter 2019” prize, who among other things writes that “Arian Leka, with his literary polygraph work as a poet, storyteller and novelist, essayist, makes up the youngest generation of Albanian writers, which is liberated radically from social-realism, approaching the poetics of the modern European novel.”