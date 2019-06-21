Flamingos remain in Albania

TIRANA, June 17- The lagoon of Narta in Vlora is known in Albania as the “Flamingo House.” According to biologists, large colonies of these birds have raised nests this year by adding to the natural wealth of the area and attracting tourists who come to observe aquatic fauna. The flamingos remain undisturbed in the waters of the lagoon, appearing in large numbers showing the birds’ population growth. These birds prefer to stay in shallow saline waters, and it seems that they are not migrating anymore during the summer but remain in Albania instead. Nexhip Hysolakoj who is director of the Agency of Protected Areas in Vlore said the flamingo is the symbol of the lagoon. The bird is now a permanent resident to this area considering its population growth lately. He said the most important thing is the nesting of these birds. Flamingos in Albania have been studied by some foreign ornithologists for the first time, who said that the birds are laying their eggs near the saline waters of this area. Hysolakoj said that the available data from a recent study made on January 2019, show that this area also contains curly pelicans and other endangered birds apart from flamingos. He said that overall there are more than 9000 present birds and about 30 different species. The Agency has managed to get some funds and has thus set up a few observation points from which students, domestic and foreign visitors can watch the birds. The Lagoon of Narta has an average of 40 thousand visitors a year, the second most important after the Lagoon of Karavasta for its fauna.