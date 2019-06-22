“Albania, press freedom is declining,” seven int’l organizations report

By Tirana Times June 22, 2019 14:10

“Albania, press freedom is declining,” seven int’l organizations report

  • After a series of meetings with media and government representatives, they noted that Albania is not fulfilling domestic law obligations, as well as her obligations as a member of the Council of Europe, the OSCE and aspirations as a European Union member state.

TIRANA, June 22 – A delegation of seven  international press freedom organizations published on Friday a preliminary report on the difficulties Albanian journalists face. The report stressed that press freedom

