“Albania, press freedom is declining,” seven int’l organizations report
Story Highlights
- After a series of meetings with media and government representatives, they noted that Albania is not fulfilling domestic law obligations, as well as her obligations as a member of the Council of Europe, the OSCE and aspirations as a European Union member state.
TIRANA, June 22 – A delegation of seven international press freedom organizations published on Friday a preliminary report on the difficulties Albanian journalists face. The report stressed that press freedom