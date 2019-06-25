Meta says Electoral College decision has “no effect” on Presidential decree

TIRANA, June 25 – President Ilir Meta issued a statement in response to the Electoral College backing up a Central Elections Commission decision not to deregister a political party from the June 30 local elections, a “no effect” decision.

The Electoral College was interpreted as recognizing June 30 as the local elections date, despite Meta’s latest decree canceling the elections due to a resigned opposition which has been protesting and calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s removal since February – a process Meta has said would be “undemocratic.”

Meta said on Tuesday that “the only institution deciding on the election date is the office of the President,” and that only the Constitutional Court can pass a verdict on a presidential decree.

He further added the decision was an “intra-party decision that has no effect on his decree,” considering the Electoral College is incomplete with only one judge currently vetted and a CEC dominated by Socialist Party members.

Meta restated his call to all parties, the government and the opposition to reflect on the political situation and reach an agreement on a new date for the local elections in order for all the political parties to participate.

The President warned that if the Socialist Party insists on holding “internal party elections” on June 30, it would stifle the EU ambitions of Albania for years to come.

“No foreign ambassador would ever tell you this, but even if the elections that no longer legally exist were held the European future of Albania and opening of the negotiations would have an unknown future for a very long time. Such solutions do not fulfill any minimal standard of the Copenhagen criteria but Albania would be even convicted by the European Court of Human Rights. Let me be clear, I did not cancel the elections in any embassy, but in Albania,” Meta said.

On Sunday, Meta issued another statement, calling the parliament’s start of procedures to dismiss him from office after he signed a decree that cancelled June 30 as the local elections date a “fake process, blindly oriented politically.”

The arguments on whether elections will be held on June 30 and Meta will keep his office began when Meta issued the decree canceling the elections, to which the Socialist majority responded by starting procedures to dismiss him from office, although the country is currently lacking a functional Constitutional Court.