Albanian PM launches lawsuit against German journalist
Story Highlights
- His decision came a few days after the well-known German newspaper published several phone calls intercepted by the Albanian prosecution, where Rama, high SP ministers and other officials are allegedly heard discussing elections and vote rigging in the Dibra province of the country.
Related Articles
TIRANA, June 26 – Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Tuesday through social networks that he authorized a German lawyer to launch a lawsuit on the BILD wiretap recordings alleging