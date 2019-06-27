Most costly expenses for Albanians and region

TIRANA, June 25- In data published by the European Office of Statistics (Eurostat) it is estimated that Albanians spend 44.1 percent of their available money on food. This is the highest percentage in the Balkans region and also in the European Union countries where the average expenses on food are 12.2 percent. This makes Albania around 3.6 times more expensive than an EU country. The second most expensive country for food in the Balkans region following Albania is North Macedonia with 36.8 percent, and then Kosovo with 34.1 percent.

The second category in which Albania leads is education, for which Albanians spend an average of 3.9 percent of their available money. In an EU country this indicator is 1.1 percent. This amount is the same for Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina, and lower than 1 percent for the rest of the Balkans countries.

Albanians also spend 3.4 percent of their total amount of money in communications services, while an EU citizen spends only 2.5 percent. Our country is the most expensive in the region regarding healthcare as well, with 3.9 percent of their total money. The EU average is 4 percent, while for the rest of the Balkans region the healthcare costs vary from 1.3 percent in Kosovo to 3.1 percent in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Regarding more sumptuous expenses, Montenegro has higher prices in restaurant and hotel services compared to the rest of the region, since it also attracted a higher number of tourists. These high prices are also reflected in the country’s spending to this sector with a weight of 15.2 percent. Second ranks Bosnia and Herzegovina, where expenses for restaurants and hotels accounted for 6.2 percent of the total. Albania ranked third in the region, where about 5 percent of household expenditure goes to this category, followed by Noth Macedonia with 3.7 percent, Kosovo with 2.4 percent, and Serbia by 2 percent.

The countries of the region also have spent twice less on entertainment compared to the European Union. Expenditure on entertainment and culture was 8.5 percent of the total in the EU. On the Balkans, expenditures on culture and entertainment is led by Kosovo with 4.1 percent of the total, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina with 3.9 percent. The lowest indicator is recorded in North Macedonia with 1.9 percent of total spending.

Macedonians though have the highest expenditure on clothing and footwear, with a 5.3 percent of total spending, being higher than in EU where the average for this category is 4.9 percent. Montenegrins and Kosovars on the other hand appear to indulge on house maintenance, as the total expenditure for the former is 8.4 percent, and 7.9 percent for the latter. This is higher both for the region and the EU, where the average is 5.5 percent. The entire Balkan region surpassed the EU average of 3.8 percent on alcohol and tobacco consumption. The lowest was actually in Albania at 3.5 percent and the highest on Bosnia and Herzegovina with 7.6 percent of total expenditure, while the rest of the Balkan countries remained over 4 percent.