New 25 million loan to help agriculture
Story Highlights
- Regardless of the high employees in the sector, they are deemed unproductive, as compared to the regional countries, the added value for every employee in the economy is smaller. Albanian agriculture still suffers from fragmentation of agricultural land, where the farmer finds it difficult to create economies of scale.
Related Articles
TIRANA, June 26- About 25 million euros are planned to be granted as loans by “Agrocredit” rural and suburban areas over the next three years. “Agrocredit” is a microfinance institution