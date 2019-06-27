Profit transfer reaches record during first quarter

Profit transfer reaches record during first quarter

  • A change in the fiscal package of 2019 aims to reduce dividend taxation to 8 percent from 15 percent, with a retroactive effect even for previous years. Thus, both domestic and foreign companies are forced to distribute profits by the end of September.

TIRANA, June 27- Foreign companies took abroad 102 million euros during the first quarter of this year in the form of profit and interest payments transferring. According to the Bank

