Artistic tour “Here comes Theatre” starts

TIRANA, June 27- The numerous activities that the National Center for Children’s Culture and Puppet Theater has developed throughout the season, have greatly increased the number of spectators but mostly the desire of children to be always present in all its artistic activities. Director Fatjon Sulstarova said that for the first time an artistic summer tour which includes various festivals of our country, was realized. “For this reason, wanting to be always close to the children with art and education through it, it was thought to be realized for the first time in a very original form an artistic summer tour, which includes the villages of Albania such as Zogaj, Shëngjergj, Katund i Vjetër, Rehovo, Gjinar, Roshnik, Lin, Radha, Lazarat, Mursi and others,” said Sulstarova for this summer. The artistic Tour “Here comes Theatre” is supposed to promote the national project of “100 villages” in itself, but not only so, because in its format this tour won’t only stage puppet shows for children, “but also activating the participating children who paint their impressions at the moment, jump and play together with the actors.” He added that artists are welcomed in whatever village they go to, especially when bringing activities in a time when the performances so far have been concentrated mainly in Tirana and its Puppet Theater. Thus, through this summer tour the artistic life is being developed in different areas away from the capital. Sulstarova said it is good that this project should not be alone during the summer, but be extended throughout the year. He added that this cultural project that will be geographically distributed in the villages is the first of its kind. Seeing the great eagerness that these areas have for art, the Ministry of Culture will see it possible to extend the activity throughout the year so as not to leave it just the summer season.