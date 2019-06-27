Fashion students exhibit their works at FAB

TIRANA, June 27- The annual exhibition of Textile and Fashion students with opfashion diplomas was opened at the FAB gallery of the Faculty of Fine Arts. The exhibition is curated by professor Najada Hamza and centers on optical art, which besides provocation, comes as a surprise and encouraging perception of response. Artist Hamza calls this art as unobjective, geometric, illusory, ambiguous, and curatorial platform to create together with the students a non-objective fashion, as a challenge to the custom, norm, rebellion and boundary of what constitutes as “recognition.”

“A beautiful journey, beautiful experience, I believe a healthy and challenging situation compared to what we projected at the beginning of the year. This year’s theme was the subject of optical illusion, it is the illusory art, the art of illusion,” said Hamza

She added that often wise fashion itself is an illusion. This project has lasted all year long, when starting from the first sketches. She said this is an avant-garde fashion that moves and causes illusion, just like the fashion industry itself, which moves at a very high pace. Hamza said the graduate bachelor students are prepared for the limited labor market, which is limited to them, but nevertheless she hopes they will build the image and face of Albanian fashion.

The fashion pieces created by the young students is displayed in three spaces to show the entire journey almost alphabetically, demonstrating the depth of research, information and recognition of a detailed study of the phenomenon. Student Adelina Muça said this is a big exhibition for them prior their studies are concluded, as they learn to construct runaways clothes and structures. The exhibition will continue to remain open at the Gallery of Fine Arts faculty.