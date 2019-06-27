Restoration of St. Constantine Church starts

TIRANA, June 27- The restoration atelier “Conservation of mural painting in the church of St. Constantine and Helena” is taking place in Berat. This atelier will last two weeks starting June 24 to July 5. This church welcomed 11 participants from Albania, Kosovo and Spain on the first day of the Restoration Atelier. During these days the participants will exchange experiences and will specialize in recognizing the rare values ​​of our cultural, material and spiritual heritage. Director of the Institute of Cultural Monuments Arta Dollani and the Director of the Regional Directorate of National Culture-Berat Eugen Kallfani also participated in the opening of the atelier. The Church of St. Constantine and Helena is built on the west side of the Kala neighborhood near the residential homes. Its volume is not distinguished in the surrounding environment, as it has adapted to the architecture of the apartments. The church is preceded by a yard and a shrine. It consists of an altar and half circular absids. The building preserves wall paintings which dated back to 1639, based on the inscription on the Gate V. Among the bible-themed paintings, it is found a portrait of St. Constantine. The floor is decorated with a mosaic and its center has a square with geometric drawings of stone tiles and square bricks. The environment is illuminated only by a window on the western side. In Berat there are other churches that are objects of cultural heritage, such as the church of St. Kolli built in the 16 century. The date is verified by the “1591” inscription on a painting at the northern gate. But from archaeological excavations made in the apse of the church, it was noted that the walls of this church belonged to the 11 century. St. Todri’s Church for example is rebuilt over the ruins of a Paleochristian church, which is proved by a small column with an overturned chapiter to the window of church absidia. The Church of St. Maria Vllaherna is one of the oldest built in the city of Berat. The architecture preserves the reconstruction of the second half of the 15 century. Early construction of the 13-14 century belongs to the type of Byzantine churches with the shape of an inscribed cross in the dome, which is replaced by a roof.