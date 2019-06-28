Editorial: Sham elections: the day after
Story Highlights
- June 30 is a few hours away. On July 1st the country will wake up to a grimmer reality, with the crisis even more pronounced, with the number of businesses and foreign donors packing their bags increasing steadily, with the European governments having one more reason to debate returning the visa regime for Albania.
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL In the first elections after World War II, precisely on December 2, 1945, ordinary Albanian citizens could cast their vote by inserting beads in a box. They