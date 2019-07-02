US Embassy: “To challenge election results, look to the Constitutional Court”

TIRANA, July 1 – The US Embassy to Albania announced on Monday that “those who wish to challenge the election results can look to the Constitutional Court, which we hope will be established soon with judges who have passed a rigorous vetting process.”

The statement of the US diplomatic bureau came after the preliminary assessment of the mission of international observers for local elections a day before.

“The United States welcomes the conclusions of the ODIHR election observation mission, which found that the municipal elections of June 30 were conducted in a generally peaceful and orderly manner and offered an overall positive assessment of the vote counting,” the statement stated.

“We recognize, however, as the ODIHR mission noted, that the political standoff and polarization contributed to an election in which voters did not have a meaningful choice,” it further added.

The US Embassy stated that “at this moment, we call on all political leaders to respect the rule of law and work within the institutions set up to pave the way for Albanian democracy, including progress with important election reforms recommended by the ODIHR.”

The statement concluded with the reconfirmation that the United States “is committed to helping to strengthen the rule of law and build a stronger democracy and a brighter future for all Albanians.”