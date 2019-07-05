Farms are facing bankruptcy
Story Highlights
- In fact, the statistics on imports of dairy products, eggs and honey saw double digit growth during January-May 2019, increasing by 18 percent compared to the previous year. According to INSTAT the number of cattle in 2018 was 467,318, down by 1.7 percent compared to 2017.
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 1- Livestock breeding is facing difficulties in Albania due to lack of selling market, high emigration, lack of state subsidies, and adding lately the reducing of the VAT