National Theatre and Arts University sign cooperation agreement

TIRANA, June 30- “The testament of our teachers and the desire of those who are now in the art is being put in place. If at the Academy for learning you have to pay a few leks, it happens differently at National Experimental Theatre. In September the movements that will take place for plus-one year old children, I believe that it will be a contribution of young artists.We do only the task of the school, we have no merit. In this great opening it would be good for the Academy to be a little open to the authorities of the institutions, especially to the National Theatre,” said Kico Londo who is director of the Experimental Theater “Kujtim Spahivogli,” in his speech during the agreement between the University of Arts and the stage art institutions in the country.

The Ministry of Culture within the Pact for the University has signed on June 27 the agreement between the three theatrical institutions and the University of Arts in Tirana. New artists will also embed their performances on the ArTurbina scene. This cooperation aims to bring progressive development of art and culture, promoting new creative and artistic capacities. The University of Arts will respond to calls and announcements of the National Theater, passing all the information to the students (of the Stage Arts Faculty) and responding to the National Theatre in an official form.

Director of the National Cultural Center for Children, Fatjon Sulstarova, said that the institution he leads creates very good opportunities for young artists. “We offer very good ways, where students can use all the facilities our institution has. They can make shows. I think that the students may be stuntmen in the years to come, I think this is a very good opportunity,” Sulstarova said.

Hervin Culi who is director of the National Theatre, said on the other hand that cooperation has existed forever, but this time it is important because it has been formalized and brought it to a better degree. He said that the “Pact with the University” will make them more attentive to new elements, and they will re-establish a youth studio near the National Theatre in September, where the best products of students will be launched for the Albanian market.

All this will be done with the fund of the Theatre and Ministry of Culture. The National Theater will offer internships for the University of Arts students, and will show without financial effect in the small ArTurbina hall, without impinging its artistic calendar, the two best diploma protection performances to be communicated by the Arts University.