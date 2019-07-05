Cultural Monuments Institute to restore the “Frengu Bridge”

TIRANA, June 30- The Institute of Cultural Monuments has drafted the project “Restoration Interventions at the ‘Frëngu Bridge’” in Gjorm of Vlora. The project approved by the National Restoration Council foresees the restoration and conservation interventions in the constructive elements of the facility. The Institute of Cultural Monuments welcomes any cooperation and support that contributes to the preservation of our cultural heritage. “Frëngu Bridge” or also called “Kauri Bridge,” is located near the village of Gjorm and served for the circulation and communication of villagers, located on the shore of the river Shushice. It is the bridge of the double-lobed type with bow-shaped arch and two discharge windows. The bridge architecture has adapted to the rocky terrain where it is built, harmonizing with the natural landscape. The earliest traces of bridge construction belong to the late Roman period. In 2015 it underwent a restoration intervention by the Regional Directorate of National Culture Vlora. The Albanian Telegraphic Agency reported on June 4 that specialists of the Institute of Cultural Monuments conducted an inspection at the Frëngu Bridge. During the inspection the technical control of the monument was carried out and problematics were evidenced. The inspection found that the structural condition of the bridge was generally good, with the exception of surface and joints cracks.