Visual Arts student exhibit their works

TIRANA July 2- Art students have exhibited at the Faculty of Visual Arts the works accomplished during this year. Various social issues and different political situations, such as environmental pollution, domestic violence, are tackled in handmade papers, graphics and modern installations. Dean Visual Arts Faculty, Ardian Isufi, recounted that these are the concepts of young artists, which are handled in a contemporary way.

“It is a year-end conclusion that comes through concrete student work. We have exposed their work on handmade papers, how it turns from an artistic concept through press and collage, into a contemporary concept. We give some topics and students develop experiences, concepts and attitudes. There are many stories that come from life and events that they live every day. There are jobs that deal with the rights and freedoms of the individual or even the situation that our politicians pass, and they return from local to universal,” Isufi said.

Two students graduating in Graphic Design were inspired by Migjeni’s short story “Luli i Vocerr,” and thus made a short animated movie 3 minutes long based on it. “Originally, we wanted to be based on an Albanian story. Only in the end we decided to treat Migjeni’s ‘Luli i Vocerr’ as a typical Albanian character. But we have made this animated film having the reading in mind,” one of the students said. The works of Graphic Designers will continue to stay exhibited at the Faculty of Visual Arts.