Parliament approves setting up investigative commission to dismiss President

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 9, 2019 13:20

Parliament approves setting up investigative commission to dismiss President

Story Highlights

  • At the end of the session, the establishment of the investigative commission was approved with 101 votes in favor and only 6 against, indicating also that the majority required to approve Meta's later dismissal will not be a problem for the Socialist majority.

Related Articles

TIRANA, July 9 – The Albanian parliament approved on Monday evening the establishment of a special investigative commission for the dismissal of President Ilir Meta.  The left majority launched proceedings

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 9, 2019 13:20

Free-to-read articles

Read More