Parliament approves setting up investigative commission to dismiss President
- At the end of the session, the establishment of the investigative commission was approved with 101 votes in favor and only 6 against, indicating also that the majority required to approve Meta's later dismissal will not be a problem for the Socialist majority.
TIRANA, July 9 – The Albanian parliament approved on Monday evening the establishment of a special investigative commission for the dismissal of President Ilir Meta. The left majority launched proceedings