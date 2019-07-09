President speaks against Kosovo absence at Sarajevo’s SEECP
Story Highlights
- Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has said his country didn’t attend the meeting because the invitation sent by the Bosnian presidency chairman Milorad Dodik, the longtime political leader of the Bosnian Serbs, did not treat Kosovo the same as the other participating states.
TIRANA, July 9 – During the second day of the South-East European Cooperation Project, local and regional media reported Albanian President Ilir Meta publicly reacted to Kosovo’s “forced” absence in