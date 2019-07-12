Kosovo threatens Albania again

TIRANA, July 10- Albania and Kosovo are continuing to have fierce trade relations. The 10 euro toll tax that Albania imposed on the “Nation’s Road” is being described as a loot for the citizens of Kosovo. Muharrem Nitaj who is a member of the Kosovo Assembly has reacted to this tax a few days ago, while Kosovo’s Minister of Trade and Industry Endrit Shala, has warned that Kosovo will levy taxes on Albania.

After congratulating the increase in Albanian imported goods to Kosovo, deputy chairman of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo and member of the Assembly of Kosovo, Muharrem Nitaj, criticized Albania for the two-way ten euros tax that Kosovo citizens have to pay on the unfinished Nation’s Road, a toll price according Nitaj more expensive than fuel.

Nitaj also wrote in his Facebook reaction that “This tax in Kosovo is seen as a loot, and it is good to reconsider, because if Kosovo starts to levy taxes, it remains uncertain what the score might be!”

This reaction came after a statement made by the Albanian Ambassador to Kosovo Qemal Minxhozi, who said that the volume of exchanges between Albania and Kosovo is increasing. Minxhozi said that for the first quarter of this year Albania has exported 106 million euros worth of goods in Kosovo, a 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Kosovo has also increased its exports to Albania by 10 percent, as for the first six months of this year it has exported goods in the amount of 31 million euros.

“These are official data and are not data from different appetites …. I’m considering the total volume of exchanges between Albania and Kosovo, that’s more accurate. It does not matter whether they are 800, 700 or 600, because there may be some of them, for example, that are fictitious ones who have not done an activity in Kosovo ten years ago and today are not in the documents are called economic organizations that function or are the same as those from Kosovo in Albania, I will not enter the figures of the companies, but I will say that the trend is on the rise, that is very important,” said Minxhozi in Kosovo media.