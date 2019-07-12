Julius Caesar takes the theatre outdoors

TIRANA, July 11- Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar will premiere on July 13 at the National Theatre’s square. The play is directed by Croatian director Ivica Buljan and produced by the National Experimental Theater “Kujtim Spahivogli.” “Julius Caesar” is one of the few dramatic works of Shakespeare based on real events from Roman history and including Koriolanus, Antoni and Cleopatra. Though the work is titled “Julius Caesar,” Brutus speaks in more than four times as many lines as the main character and the central psychological drama of the piece focuses on Brutus’s battle between the conflicting demands of honor, patriotism and friendship. According to the director, this section is contemporary not only for Albania but also in the world.

This play is the first political thriller appropriate for any time, as it talks about corruption, smuggling, killing. The theatrical performance is in four parts, the first in the swimming pool, the second in the park between the National Theater and Experimental Theater, the third part which corresponds to Caesar’s murder will be performed at the Ministry of Interior, and final act at the premises where the theater protests have happened.

Ivica Buljan with his theater activity is considered one of the greatest directors in the world, according to the New York Times. For this work in particular, he said that he intended to execute the play not on a stage but outside the theater. “A classical performance, but for the audience will be a contemporary work, it will be performed in four different places and communicate directly with the audience,” the director asserted.

This performance will be interpreted from actors Romir Zalla, Alfred Trebicka, Vin Bejleri, Amos Muji Zaharia, Gentian Zenelaj, Ermira Hysaj, Ilirda Bejleri, Adriana Tolka, Klejdi Metaj, Mateo Dervishaj, Endri Çela, Engjëll Hoxha, Enea Nika, and Anxhelo Shkreli.

Director Ivica Buljan studied political science in Zagreb, and initially worked as a regular writer and theatre critic for the daily newspaper “Slobodna Dalmacija” published in Split, Croatia. In his professional writings, Buljan also collaborated with the international theatrical magazines “Primer Acto” (Madrid), “Ubu” (Paris, London), “Mask” (Ljubljana), etc.. He initially started working with the theater scene as a theatre and several international theater festivals administrator. His shows have attended in more than 30 different countries.

Drawing on Antonin Artaud’s creative philosophy, his theater focuses on the actor’s protagonism and preserves classical theater lines. Buljan has directed the Croatian National Theater in Split during 1998-2002. In 1999, during his lead the Croatian National Theater joined the European Theater Convention. Buljan is also co-founder and artistic director of Mini Theater in Ljubljana, and founder and director of the New Theater in Zagreb.