Ballerina Adela Mucollari performs in Rome competition

TIRANA, July 11- Adela Muçollari who is the first ballerina of the Opera and Ballet Theater, will represent Albania in the prestigious jury of “Premio Danza 2019” in Rome in its 17th edition this year. One of the most important Italian Academies, the National Academy of Dance, is conducting an annual event where ballet dancers from all over the world can unfold their talents by being assessed by a highly skilled and professional jury.

Thus, Tirana’s first ballerina is next to maestros from the most prestigious Academies in Seoul, South Korea, Beijing in China, as well as the prestigious Pina Bausch Theater from Germany, to choose the young talents to be the next names of classic and contemporary ballet. Albanian artists of our ballet and opera have created a dignified place in the world art scene, highly appraising the Albanian opera and ballet school. Our singers such as Ermonela Jaho, Saimir Pirgu, Kastriot Tusha, dancers Eno Peci, Anbeta Toromani, Klaidi Kadiu, Eris Nezha, and others, are extolling the name of Albanian artists around the world. The selection of our ballerina Mucollari in this prestigious jury and her participation in Rome these days puts our small country’s art on the pedestal it deserves.