Folk Ensemble receives international assessments

TIRANA, July 11- The National Theatre of Opera and Ballet (TOB) Archive and the National Folk Song and Dance Ensemble archive is rich in various material activities that have been developed over the years. Decades ago Albanian artists have received many appraisals in foreign stages as well. From the archives the institution brings this time attention to the work that has been done in the years before the Ensemble Folk Songs and Dance. The TOB has published photos from the tournament held in China and Korea in 1974. The theatre writes among other things that the great variety of our folklore as well as folk costumes continue to attract the foreign spectators also today. “We extracted from the history of the activities of the Ensemble of Folk Songs and Dances these photos from the tournament developed in China and Korea in the summer of 1974. The songs and dances interpreted by our artists were rated as a fresh and colorful flower bouquet. The great diversity of songs, dances, costumes and rich ensemble repertoire continues to attract the foreign spectators continuously,” the Theatre of Opera and Ballet wrote. The Ensemble of Folk Songs and Dance or the State Ensemble was created in 1957 as a professional ensemble. It consists of singers, orchestras, the dance crew, and choirs. Its purpose is to elaborate, develop and disseminate Albania’s folkloric treasury. This includes great folk vocal, instrumental, choreographic and costumography riches ranging from area to area, creating a colorful motif. Albanian folklore is famous for its originality, antiquity and variety of artistic genres. Many ethnographic areas have their differences in songs, dances, costumes, rites and customs. The ensemble’s support to this resource and the various expeditions developed in all areas have made it not only the pride of Albanian traditional culture but also to impress its research and folklore values ​​from around the world. For decades, the ensemble has become a laboratory for processing and interpreting high artistic demands of the great folkloric resource treasury, enabling its transmission through generations.