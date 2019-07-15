Lezha police sequester property tied to criminal activities

TIRANA, July 15 – Four luxury cars of the most expensive brands were sequestered by Lezha police on Sunday, while working on finding and sequestering four more.

The cars are allegedly owned by an Albanian citizen, extradited to Italy for criminal offenses “Forging Documents” and “Structured Criminal Group.”

Police announced on Sunday that seized vehicles were purchased with income allegedly derived from the criminal activities of the extradited citizen, now in Italy.

Meanwhile, the police and the prosecution announced that they are working to fully document the illegal activity of this citizen as well as the identification of other persons involved in this criminal activity.

Kurbini, where expensive cars were seized, is known as one of the areas with high levels of emigration in Italy, but also for the high number of crimes committed by its citizens in the neighboring country.