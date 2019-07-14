Alleged Russian ISIS-related terrorist arrested in Albania

TIRANA, July 14 – A Russian citizen was arrested in Albania on Friday under claims he was conducting terrorist activities.

The citizen, identified as R.M., is 34 years old and believed to be part of ISIS since 2013.

In 2015, he was declared wanted by the police.

According to police, the arrested person had come as an illegal immigrant in Albania and was declared wanted by Interpol Moscow, as the Court of the Judicial District in Nadterechni, Chechnya Republic/Russia, by a criminal decision dated 08.04.2015, issued an arrest warrant for the citizen, for the criminal offense “Participation in a terrorist organization” provided by the Russian Penal Code.

“In June 2013, this citizen left Russia for Syria, where he joined an illegal armed group, the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS), being an active participant in fighting against government forces in Syria,” the Albanian police official announcement read.

The first investigative materials carried out for this incident were referred to the Prosecutor’s Office of the First Instance Court for Serious Crimes in Tirana for the criminal offense “Participation in Combating War In a Foreign State”, provided by Article 265/a of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Albania.

The Albanian police announcement also said the arrest was part of a several-month investigation, conducted with police and intelligence agencies international partners.