Socialist majority seeks to dismiss Bank of Albania Supervisory Council member
Story Highlights
- The dismissal of a member of the Supervisory Council is stipulated by the Law on the Bank of Albania, which provides that they "may be dismissed by the Assembly upon the proposal of the majority of the Supervisory Board members, when the proposed dismissal officer has violated heavy work ethic and has deeply affected the interests of the Bank of Albania.”
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 16 – The Socialist majority in Albania began on Tuesday procedures to dismiss the member of the Supervisory Council of the Bank of Albania Arben Malaj due to