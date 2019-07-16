Police crackdown on another Greek-Albanian drug trafficking network

TIRANA, July 16 – Greek police said on Monday they cracked down on Greek-Albanian networks transporting large quantities of marijuana from the Albanian border to Greek territory. According to official Greek police sources, the first case was recorded in the Attiki area, where police arrested seven people, among whom four Albanians, now accused as members of an organization that imports large quantities of marijuana from Albania.

Greek police said it has documented each member’s activity in the field of traffic and drug distribution and seized dozens of kilograms of marijuana, monetary value and vehicles.

Meanwhile the second case, according to Greek police, was discovered near the Albanian border in the Filat area. Greek police said two citizens, one Albanian and one Greek, were caught trying to transport deep into Greek territory over 100 kilograms of marijuana inside a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle belonged to a private travel company, while the narcotics would be transported to Athens.

Greece continues to be the second destination of marijuana cultivated in Albania, after Italy. Large quantities of marijuana are transported from the Albanian-Greek land border and are then distributed mainly to the tourist islands and the Greek capital Athens.