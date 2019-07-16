Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution gets 15 candidates

TIRANA, July 16 – The Albanian High Prosecutor’s Office published on Tuesday the list of the first 15 prosecutors who are candidates to be members of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office, otherwise known as SPAK.

After a trial lasting more than six months, the High Prosecutor’s Office listed prosecutors through a score system, according to their professional skills assessment and their contribution to the justice system.

Out of the 15 selected candidates, only Arben Kraja has successfully passed two degrees of reevaluation, another is awaiting the Appellate Panel, while six others have successfully completed the first phase.

It remains to be seen whether or not there will be a complaint from the Public Commissioner. Seven other candidates in the list are awaiting completion of the first re-evaluation phase.

Among the names left out was the current head of the Serious Crimes Prosecution Office, Donika Prela, and her predecessor Besnik Hajdarmataj, as well as prosecutors Dritan Prenci and Vladimir Mara, who have undergone the reevaluation process.

Following today’s act, the High Prosecutor’s Office will wait for the re-evaluation process to be completed so that it can pass to the stage of setting up the Special Prosecution, the unit that will focus on the corruption of high officials and the fight against organized crime.