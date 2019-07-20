Kosovo PM resigns after being called by the Hague’s International Criminal Court
Story Highlights
- In a letter addressed to the citizens of Kosovo, Haradinaj wrote that “ the Prime Minister and state’s honor should be preserved, and I will never throw dirt on it. I will face those who make up stuff in the Hague as Ramush Haradinaj, in the way Albanian honor calls for. My innocence and the UCK (Kosovo Liberation Army) war, confirmed by two verdicts, can not be stained by anyone and never. My state is Kosovo, untouched in its multiethnicity, multilingualism, territory and borders.”
TIRANA, July 20 – Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned on Friday, after being called to be questioned at The Hague, by the International Criminal Court. He said he is