FRONTEX helps Albanian police curb migration wave

TIRANA, July 25 – A team of European Union policemen is helping Albania stop the flow of immigrants crossing its border with Greece to reach Western and Northern Europe.

Fifty police officers from Germany, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Lithuania are working under the framework of the European Union border police known as Frontex.

EU police teams have been operating in Albania since May 22 this year.

“Over the last couple of months, we have set up teams here to help Albanian officials in the issue of migrants entering the border. Behind me the Greek borders are visible. We see a persistent immigrant entry here and we came to help the Albanian police in border surveillance and detection of any potential criminal activity, including the smuggling of people,” said FRONTEX spokesman Krzystof Borowski for Reuters.

Some of the border banned immigrants reside in a center for asylum seekers in Tirana.

“About a year and a half ago, I left Iraq from Turkey by paying someone 500 euros. I stayed in Turkey for 15 days and then went to Greece by boat, paying 1500 euros. I stayed in Greece for a year and five months and after that I came to Albania, where I am now,” says Ali Suleyman, an Iraqi immigrant.

“I want to go to Germany, I want to live in Germany. Germany is very good, it’s good to live there,” says the Iraqi emigrant.