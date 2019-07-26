Head of High Court Zaganjori dismissed after second round of vetting process
Story Highlights
- The appeal against his post was made by the International Monitoring Mission, after which the Public Commissioner addressed the KPA. The latter held several sessions during which Zaganjori handed over additional data.
TIRANA, July 26 – The Special Appeals Collegiate (KPA) decided on Friday to dismiss Supreme Court chairman Xhezair Zaganjori after finding problems with the assets declared by him. Zaganjori was