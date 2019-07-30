Disputes in opposition-led municipalities return after June 30 elections

TIRANA, July 30 – In Albania, the strong debates that accompanied the local elections have now returned to those municipalities that had been led by opposition parties for years.

Opposition supporters in Devoll as well as former Democratic Mayor Bledion Nallbati rallied on Monday outside the municipality, where the winner of the June 30 elections, Socialist Eduard Duro, went into office since last Friday, when the building was still empty.

On his first day of work on Monday, he called for police help, following protest reports.

Nallbati said he is the legitimate municipality leader, which he said was usurped as the united and resigned opposition did not participate in the elections and does not recognize them.

On his side, Duro called on all municipality workers to appear to the office.

Speaking about the situation created, Democratic Party Chairman Lulzim Basha said that the criminal and looted regime, according to him, is getting in the blind way of fighting with its own people through a Facebook post.

The municipalities throughout the country have been divided ever since the June 30 local elections, which were carried out amid controversy and irregularities, as the opposition parties left parliament since February and have been protesting for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation, blaming his government for vote rigging and ties to organized crime.

Seeing the developments and opposition’s declaration to boycott the local elections, as well as its continuous protests, President Ilir Meta cancelled his decree to hold elections on June 30, deeming they would be undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Following this decree, Rama said elections would be held anyway and started procedures to dismiss Meta, although the country’s Constitutional Court is currently non functional. Local elections were held amid irregularities and criticism, while those municipalities led by Democratic mayors have refused to give their seats to the Socialist mayors, who for the most part won without any competitors for the position.