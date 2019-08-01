Japan State Minister for Environment visits Divjake National Park

TIRANA, July 28 – On July 25 the State Minister for the Environment of Japan, as well as Secretary General of Japan-Albania Parliamentary Friendship Association, H.E. Mr. Minoru Kiuchi, visited the National Park of Divjake Karavasta.

The purpose of this visit was meeting with the officials of Albanian Government and sharing views on the development agenda in Albania, as well as visiting the project site of DKNP, where Japan has provided technical assistance for development.

On this visit, Minister Kiuchi met with the Minister of Tourism and Environment Blendi Klosi as well as high officials of the administration of Protected Areas in Albania, with whom he discussed about the current situation of environment in the country and potential future projects of Japan in Albania.

During this visit, the delegation headed by Minister Kiuchi visited the Office of Regional Administration of Protected Areas, as well as Observation Tower of Divjaka Karavasta National Park.

From April 2012 to September 2014, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) implemented in Divjake Karavasta National Park, the “Project for Conservation and Sustainable Use of Divjake Karavasta National Park with Participation of Local Governments and Stakeholders”.

The project has established a system for conservation and sustainable use of the Divjake Karavasta National Park based on the management plan, together with the active participation of local governments and stakeholders. As a part of project activities, Japanese side has dispatched experts, provided machinery, equipment and other materials necessary for the implementation of the project, and organized technical training in Japan for enhancing the capacities of the Albanian personnel related to it.