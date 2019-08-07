More Albanians are losing faith in the economy

TIRANA, Aug. 7 – The latest Spring 2019 Eurobarometer survey showed that 61 percent of Albanians believe the economic situation in the country is bad.

This number is 14 percent higher than the one reported in the Fall 2018 survey.

Only a minority of 39 percent of Albanians believes the economy is doing well.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, as reported by local media as well, Prime Minister Edi Rama said the economy improved more during the first half of 2019, than in 2018.

The most troubling problem Albanians are facing is precisely the country’s poor economic situation. 38 percent of respondents consider the economic situation to be one of the two most problematic issues, 5 percentage points higher compared to the previous survey in 2018.

Moreover, in the fall of 2018, 23 percent of Albanians did not trust the EU. This figure has now grown to 27 percent of the population. At the same time, confidence in the Albanian parliament has also fallen from 51 percent to 44 percent, and confidence in the Socialist Rama government has dropped from 47 to 40 percent.