18 kilos of cannabis seized in the border with Montenegro

TIRANA, Aug. 6 – Montenegrin police and customs officials said on Tuesday they seized 18 kg of drugs in a car with Albanian license plates at the Sukubina-Muriqan border crossing. According to a joint announcement by the Police Directorate and the Taxation Department of Montenegro, the person D.K. (26 years old) from Shkodra, who was driving a Mercedes Benz, was stopped, allegedly attempting to smuggle marijuana from Albania to Montenegro.

The drugs were found in 35 packages and were hidden in different parts of the car.

“D.K., who was arrested after being found in his car with drugs, was turned over to Albanian border police officials for further processing,” the police statement said.

Montenegrin police have repeatedly seized significant quantities of marijuana, which are transported in various forms to Montenegro.

Border areas between Montenegro and Albania such as Buna River, Shkodra Lake, Malesia e Madhe and Vermosh area are considered as the most suitable territories for the trafficking of narcotics from Albania towards Montenegro and Europe.