New Shkodra mayor resigns in light of drug trafficking accusations in Italy

TIRANA, Aug. 16 – Valdrin Pjetri, who won the mayor of Shkodra mandate in the June 30 local elections, announced on Thursday evening his resignation through a status on his Facebook page.

Pjetri was accused three days earlier by the Democratic Party of being convicted in Italian court for narcotics trafficking in 2003 and of extradition from the neighboring country.

The DP presented the original documents proving Peter’s conviction by the Italian court.

In his Facebook announcement, Pjetri stated that “under these conditions, his attention and energies will now be fully focused on resolving and legally clarifying this event of 17 years ago, the legal responsibilities of which he claimed he was not aware of.

“Aware of the importance of the political image and determined to undertake this legal clarification in the position of an ordinary citizen, without burdening anyone, I decide to resign from the post of Mayor of Shkodra,” Pjetri wrote.

Also on Thursday, the Democratic Party, presenting to the media a luxury hotel in Tirana, which Pjetri co-owns, demanded the confiscation of his property, suspected of stemming from his drug trafficking activity.