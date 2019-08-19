President: “Gov’t uses parliament to hide its illegal acts”

TIRANA, Aug. 19 – Albanian President Ilir Meta said this week during an interview for RTV21 the parliament is used to hide the government’s illegal acts.

According to Meta, the “parliament is merely used to cover the illegality of government acts. So special law for individuals are passed contrary to the Constitution, contrary to Albania’s obligation to the Stabilization Association Process, contrary to the principles of non-discrimination, which are constitutional principles, and so on.”

He primarily accused the government and Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama of wanting to eliminate democracy in the country, as well as minority and opposition rights, political dialogue, media freedom and the new justice system.

“At the same time, the opposition, which in my estimation has followed a wrong strategy, that of burning the mandates, not participating in the local elections, ie not registering on time, but also delegitimizing every institution, should also be held accountable, as it could have followed a different policy,” Meta said.

He added the country is going through a political chaos.

“Practically during these 11 years democracy in Albania has been degrading and this has been noticeable in parliament, in all other institutions and above all in the way government decision-making is realized and finally how parliament is used merely to cover up the illegality of government acts,” Meta concluded.