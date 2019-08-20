New German Ambassador takes office

TIRANA, Aug. 20 – Albanian President Ilir Meta received the Letters of Accreditation from the new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Albania Peter Zingraf.

Meta praised the excellent relations between the two countries and expressed deep appreciation for Germany’s 30-year support for Albania’s development and its integration into Euro-Atlantic structures.

“Albania will continue to rely on the increasingly close trust and cooperation with our friendly and strategic partner Germany. We welcome the sincere and decisive commitment of the Bundestag to assist Albania on the path towards opening accession negotiations with the European Union and on our country’s progress towards European democratic standards, “Meta said.

Meta also expressed gratitude for the great attention Germany attaches to relations with Albania, as well as developments in the region, praising Chancellor Angela Merkel’s steadfast vision of integrating the country and the Western Balkans into the EU.

Addressing to Meta the greetings of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Zingraf said that he felt very happy to begin his duties as German Ambassador to Albania.

Having studied French and Italian literature in Aachen, France’s Poitiers and Italy’s Florence, he worked as a research associate at the universities of Aachen and Freiburg im Breisgau.

He is married, with two daughters.

In 1993 he became part of Bonn’s Foreign Service, while in 1994 an official delegate to the Italian Foreign Ministry in Rome. In the years to come his career developed in Bonn, Poland’s Warsaw, Berlin, Tanzania, Ireland, Germany again and, now, Albania.