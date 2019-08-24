Investigation into alleged 2016 elections’ manipulation cause debate in Albania
Story Highlights
- The reason was the decision of Prosecutor Klodian Braho to declare “incompetence” for the criminal proceedings initiated three years, after having previously changed the legal qualification of one of the criminal offenses for which this proceeding was registered as a “Structured criminal group,” to “Simple Cooperation.”
Related Articles
TIRANA, Aug. 24 – Investigations into allegations of fraud and vote buying during the local elections in Diber in 2016 have come back into the spotlight following a decision to