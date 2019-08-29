Former FM clashes with PM regarding mayors with criminal past

TIRANA, Aug. 28 – The Socialist Party’s leadership meeting on Wednesday evening was followed by strong debates between the party’s leader and Prime Minister Edi Rama and SP member and former Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati.

The situation created in Shkodra, especially after the revelation that the Socialist candidate who got elected as mayor from the June 30 local elections Valdrin Pjetri was arrested and convicted in Italy in the early 2000s, has brought about the tension within the SP regarding Shkodra – traditionally led by Democrats.

Bushati has been the political leader of Shkodra’s SP since 2016, but he was replaced, as per Rama’s decision, precisely with Pjetri, shortly before the latter was forced to resign, following the opposition’s revelation of documents proving his conviction in Italy.

Rama treated Pjetri’s case as an individual responsibility, but on the contrary, for former FM Bushati, the moment to aggressively fight this phenomenon.

“For 30 years after the collapse of communism I firmly believe that the SP and all other political factors have the opportunity to offer the ordinary citizens of this country the best people,” Bushati said.

The SP leadership, as its Secretary General Taulant Balla announced, has decided to “reshape” its branch in Shkodra, or to merge the current structures, while Rama demanded the resignation of all heads of local institutions there, or at least those of the male gender.

Balla also announced the intention of the SP, announced also by Rama, to toughen the penalties provided by the so-called decriminalization law.

For Bushati, on the other hand, this is not an issue that can be simply dealt legally and procedurally. Bushati straightforwardly said that “if responsibility for everyone’s past is an individual and legal responsibility, it is up to us to recognize the reality and political responsibility, and to say sorry for the case.”

Speaking about trusting people with criminal pasts into leadership positions without any prior verification, Bushati strongly emphasized the idea that “we have a great responsibility to deal with this phenomenon and to eradicate it. Mistakes we have made in the past when we excluded people with dubious from our ranks, publicly greeted by the US, and then unfortunately let them back to our decision-making tables. And today we need to manage the consequences of these mistakes.”

And for this reason, according to Bushati, “as politicians, we have the responsibility to open a debate and address the roots of this phenomenon, not just to manage the consequences. The roots of this phenomenon, I think, have to do with the need for political reform within our parties. A political reform that will bring about a new political culture, a new accountability system where the SP is and should be the party of intellect, progress and why not the party of communities,” underlined Bushati.