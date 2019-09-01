Two journalists fired over alleged political pressure by PM
Story Highlights
- Albanian journalists, especially over the past 18 months, have faced unprecedented attacks at this rate. A large number of journalists have been threatened, assaulted, intimidated, or faced with litigation aimed at silencing them.
TIRANA, Sep. 1 – Adi Krasta and Ylli Rakipi, two prominent journalists and critics of Prime Minister Rama and Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, were fired and their programs on News24