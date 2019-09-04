Socialists overrun presidential decrees to pass debated road construction concessions
Story Highlights
- The first two laws consisted of legal changes, which the Socialists, according to the President, adopted in the absence of consultations with the opposition, but also in violation of initial proposals, which questioned their true purpose.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Sept. 3 – The Socialists’ Economic Commission overturned on Tuesday four decrees by President Ilir Meta, who had over the past months passed the Law on the Privatization and