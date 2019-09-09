President says he canceled June 30 elections based on info of attempted destabilization

TIRANA, Sept. 9 – The country’s President Ilir Meta revealed on Monday to the Investigation Committee working on his dismissal a secret and classified information he allegedly received the day before he cancelled June 30 as the date of local elections through a second presidential decree.

He said he was warned by reliable political sources that certain people would burn the Albanian parliament.

“The President, due to his position, has had sufficient information both in official and state ways, and through other sources, of efforts of destabilization in the country. Specifically, on June 7, the day before the president announced his decision to cancel June 30, he received secret and classified information which if the commission wants it to be known it can happen after permission and the security certificates of committee members have been obtained and verified. In short, this information made it clear that certain individuals would try to exploit the opposition rally on June 8, even for the burning of the Albanian Parliament,” Meta said.

Meta argued he took his decision based on this information and on the statements of the Ministry of Interior, which during May and June reported a number of injured policemen.

“An event that could have consequences for the lives of the citizens and destroy the image of our country, already destroyed by the events that had happened so far,” Meta said.

Asked by the commission’s leader Ulsi Manja, Meta also said he had warned opposition leader Lulzim Basha that if something like this happened, the consequences would be entirely the opposition’s fault.

“This has also been my warning to Basha when I got on the phone as the protests started and when protesters left for the parliament, and I made a public call for the protesters to be dispersed, the message was clear to Basha and others that if they were there, it would be their sole responsibility as they had been warned in advance,” Meta said.