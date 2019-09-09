ODIHR report receives different interpretations by political forces

TIRANA, Sept. 6 – The final report of the ODIHR local elections observation mission brought mixed reactions among the political forces in Tirana.

The opposition, at this moment resigned from parliament, and the Socialist-led government read the ODIHR report on local elections in very different ways, leaving no hope for expected understanding between them in the near future.

According to opposition’s Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha, the report proved that the June 30 vote was unconstitutional, illegal and dishonest, a monist farce of political representation and a breakdown of democracy.

“The OSCE/ODIHR has overthrown the entire state of Edi Rama. The final OSCE/ODIHR report overthrew Edi Rama’s farce in every respect concerning the June 30 vote. With this Central Elections Committee there can never be fair and free elections. The report confirmed that there is no law, from the Constitution to the CEC regulations themselves, that hasn’t been violated,” said Basha.

According to him, June 30 was an institutional coup for the capture of local government by Edi Rama, which was again carried out in cooperation with crime, killing the rule of law, so the opposition demands that Rama be removed from the government as soon as possible.

For its part, the government said the ODIHR report confirmed the June 30 local elections as legitimate.

Rama noted on social networks that “the next elections are not far from the time needed to address the recommendations in the function of Electoral Reform.”

He called for electoral reform in the spirit of dialogue and cooperation.

“Let’s focus on this fundamental reform and prepare for the upcoming elections with a spirit of dialogue and understanding. Our hand is out to everyone,” Rama wrote.

The ODIHR released the final monitoring report on the June 30 elections in Albania last Wednesday.

“In a climate of stagnation and political polarization, voters were not able to choose between several political options,” the ODIHR report stated.