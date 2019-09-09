Editorial: Going beyond the farce of June 30
Story Highlights
- There is an immediate, urgent need to restore the checks and balance system, to uphold the genuine democratic process and the rule of law and to severe the ties of crime with decision makers. None of this can be done by prompting fake oppositions or closing the eyes to the truth.
Related Articles
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL The recent complete report of the OSCE Elections Observing Mission on the Electoral process of June 30 is being depicted as not surprising. All the inconsistencies, irregularities