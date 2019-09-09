Editorial: Going beyond the farce of June 30

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 9, 2019 14:30

Story Highlights

  • There is an immediate, urgent need to restore the checks and balance system, to uphold the genuine democratic process and the rule of law and to severe the ties of crime with decision makers. None of this can be done by prompting fake oppositions or closing the eyes to the truth.

Related Articles

TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL The recent complete report of the OSCE Elections Observing Mission on the Electoral process of June 30 is being depicted as not surprising. All the inconsistencies, irregularities

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 9, 2019 14:30

Free-to-read articles

Read More