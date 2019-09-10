Follow-up: DP says it never planned to burn the parliament

TIRANA, Sept. 10 – DP Secretary General Gazmend Bardhi reacted after President Ilir Meta’s statements that the parliament would burn on June 8 if he did not postpone the elections.

Speaking to Panorama, Gazmend Bardhi said there was never such a scenario.

“The Democratic Party and the united opposition have never had a plan to burn down the institutions, despite not representing the public interest but the interest of a group of oligarchs and criminals linked to the country’s prime minister,” Bardhi said.

He further invited the media to open records preceding the June 30 elections and see how the opposition and the head of opposition Lulzim Basha denounced Prime Minister Edi Rama’s plans to create destabilization and then blame it on the opposition’s protests.

“The Democratic Party considers the investigative commission to dismiss the President as a tool to cover Edi Rama’s illegitimate government scandals, while members of the commission, personnel of files 184 and 339, are complicit in the crime of stealing local and parliamentary elections,” Bardhi concluded.