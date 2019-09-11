Spanish artist Luz Casal to give concert in Tirana

TIRANA, Sept. 11 – The Spanish Embassy in Albania shared on Tuesday the news of Luz Casal’s concert on Saturday, September 14, in Tirana’s amphitheatre by the artificial lake.

It’s Casal’s first time in Albania throughout her artistic career, a concert which will be accompanied by Albanian singer Ardian Trebicka and with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Municipality of Tirana.

Casal began her career in Spain in the 1980s with an international presentation, thanks to her collaboration with Pedro Almodovar in the film “Tacones Lejanos”.

She has sold over 5 million CDs and has a number of international concerts and is known as one of the most popular solo singers in Spain.

The concert, which will also feature surprises, with the presence of Ardian Trebicka, will be held at the newly-built amphitheater on Saturday, September 14, at 8:00 pm and tickets are on sale at the myticket.al portal.

The Spanish Embassy in Albania supports the institutional and logistical activities of the event.