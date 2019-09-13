Editorial: President hearings and the depth of the constitutional crisis
Story Highlights
- Nothing masks better the economic stagnation, increasing negative image and creeping outward migration than a well thought political showdown in front of the cameras between old foes who happen to be in a long term love-hate relationship.
Related Articles
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL Things will get worse before they get better. The political, institutional and even constitutional crisis in the country continues to be in full swing. This week the