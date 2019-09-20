Opposition publishes documents allegedly proving Vau i Dejes Mayor’s criminal past

TIRANA, Sept. 18 – The opposition’s Democratic Party today released documents which, according to it, prove the new Socialist Party Vau i Dejes Mayor Mark Babani has been arrested and convicted in Sicily of car theft.

During a news conference, Gazment Bardhi, DP Secretary General, released data allegedly from Italy’s prison register.

“Mark Babani, under the pseudonym Marq Babaj, was arrested on April 4, 1994, in Sicily, Italy, for committing the crime of ‘aggravated robbery, committed in cooperation’. He has been arrested by Italian police for stealing cars. Mark Babani alias Marq Babaj remained in prison until May 6, 1994 and was subsequently convicted and deported from the Italian state. This is only part of the criminal record of Edi Rama’s candidate for Vau i Dejes,” Bardhi said.

Earlier, the Democratic Party asked the prosecution to verify Mark Babani’s past, as his self-declaration form Babani stated that he had never been arrested or convicted in the past.

If the DP allegations turn out to be true under the decriminalization law, Babani cannot hold the post of Vau i Dejes mayor and must be prosecuted for false declaration and falsification of the self-decriminalization form.

Babani himself has denied having been arrested or convicted in the past, but he is the third mayor of the opposition condemned by the opposition for his hidden criminal past, after Valdrin Pjetri of Shkodra and Agim Kajmak of Vora.

Last Tuesday, Babani told the Voice Of America that the allegations or, as the DP calls them, suspicions do not refer to him and are unrelated to his name and his life. They, he added, relate to the Democratic Party’s own need to retain its electorate.

Babani said there is no compromising document that could come up as everything is registered in Europe and there is no possibility of abuse.

“Never in my life have I, my father, my grandfather, spent 24 hours in prison in any absolute way. I have never been called by the police ever, nor have I ever received a 100 euro fine all my life, all over Europe where I have moved,” Babani said.

Mark Babani, an immigrant to Italy and later a well-known businessman in the field of fish processing, denounced the Democratic Party’s statement that he has used three different identities and added that he would cooperate with the prosecution.