Albania, N. Macedonia head for separation regarding opening of EU negotiations

TIRANA, Sept. 19 – Germany will likely decide to support the unconditional opening of talks with Northern Macedonia and the opening of talks with Albania after the latter fulfills a set of ten conditions, sources from Germany have claimed.

For Albania, said conditions are mainly related to the rule of law and to the institutions that will fight corruption and organized crime.

Among them are the establishment and beginning of work of the special anti-corruption unit, the establishment and functionality of the Constitutional Court, filling up the High Court with members, beginning penal proceedings against judges and prosecutors who were dismissed after the vetting, the electoral reform and its application, punishing people who were part of vote rigging, successful fight against organized crime and corruption, administrative reform and an agreement on the legitimacy of the last local elections.

This seems to be the Bundestag’s decision if judged by the public statements of a number of German politicians and foreign relations experts.

Christian Democratic Union MP Gunther Krichbaum told Deutsche Welle that the efforts of Northern Macedonia are being viewed favorably by the Bundestag, which will formally decide whether or not to support the opening of negotiations with the country at the end of September.

“I am convinced, though I can only speak for the Bundestag, not for the parliaments of Europe, that there will be a positive solution for Northern Macedonia,” Krichbaum said.

“There is also the possibility that the process of opening the accession negotiations for Albania and Macedonia will be separate, rather than in a group. It is important to respect the EU principle that every country will be valued on the basis of merit,” he added.

Bodo Weber, a member of the Democratization Policy Council in Berlin, the first organization to announce that the German parliament would postpone the decision on Northern Macedonia and Albania in June, also told the European Western Balkans portal the decision would be seperated.